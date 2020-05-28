Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. announces plans for the next Pop Up festival and names two new members to the board of directors — Leslie Dorn and Daniel Robinson.

Downtown Development has set Saturday, Oct. 24, as the day for the 2020 Pop Up in the Bluff event. A location has not been determined, however the agency wants everyone to mark their calendars for this date and plan on attending. More information will be provided in the future, according to the May newsletter.

Previously, Pop Up in the Bluff promoted the potential of the downtown area by hosting local vendors, chefs and artists to sell products as well as showcase art. The project also featured various activities, live music and food trucks, according to Downtown Development’s Facebook page.

Also, Downtown Development welcomed the two new members of the board.

Leslie Dorn is the executive director for the United Way of Southeast Arkansas. She has served on Downtown Development’s Pop Up in the Bluff committee for two years and in 2018 provided the use of the Donald J. Reynolds Community Services Building for the event. Elected to a three year term, the agency looks forward to having her serve on the board, according to the newsletter.

Daniel Robinson is the regional community president for Simmons Bank at Pine Bluff. He is the current United Way campaign chair and also volunteers with Jefferson Regional and the City Parks and Recreation Department. He was elected to a three year term with Downtown Development. The agenccy looks forward to his input to the organization, according to the newsletter.

Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, pbdowntown@sbcglobal.net or ppdd110pine@yahoo.com or 870-536-8742.