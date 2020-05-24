As their yearly Memorial Day tribute to United States Veterans, the Akansa Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, placed flags on each veteran’s gravesite at CedarVale Memorial Cemetery.

Flags were positioned on Friday, May 22 and collected on Tuesday, May 26, giving family members a full weekend to honor their loved ones.

Akansa Chapter is very active in not only Hot Springs Village, but also in surrounding areas participating in school activities, flag ceremonies, genealogy research and many other DAR patriotic and civic activities.

Akansa is of American Indian origin meaning “People of the South Wind.” It was the original name of the state of Arkansas.

For more information go to: http://arkansas-dar.org/akansa.htm.