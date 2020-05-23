The Salvation Army was recently the proud recipient of a $5,000 Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Program grant which will support the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

These efforts include canteen meal delivery to essential medical workers, emergency food boxes, and take-out meals from the Red Shield Diner.

“On behalf of families and individuals who are experiencing one of the most difficult times of their lives, and are desperately in need of food, we give Union Pacific our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation,” states Captain Staci Gainey, Fort Smith Salvation Army.

Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small and medium size grants that align with the railroad’s priority causes in areas of safety, workforce development and community spaces.

“We understand every community has its own unique needs,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president-Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation President. “This funding will go directly to those hardest impacted, providing the assistance they need to survive and recover from the outbreak.”

For over 150 years, The Salvation Army’s mission has been to meet the needs of those who are hurting in communities. The Salvation Army helps those in need in a variety of ways, including but not limited to emergency assistance, emergency shelter, food pantry, family stores, Christmas assistance and more.

Since March 16, the Fort Smith Salvation Army has served 2,909 meals, conducted 543 client interviews, provided 814 food boxes, and assisted 1,223 individuals affected by COVID-19.