For nearly 30 years the Rotary Club of Hot Springs Village has hosted a Mother’s Day dining at Coronado Community Center. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, inside dining was restricted, but Rotary members and with the help of Xplore Lakeside, nearly 250 dinners were ordered.

“Like events across our community, the Rotary Club of Hot Springs Village was forced to announce the cancellation of its annual “Champagne and Roses,” said president John Weidert. “Rotary’s motto is Service Above Self and we strive to do things for the good of our community including student scholarships.”

As in the past, this event was the club’s major fundraising. This year HSV again stepped up to the challenge.

“We sincerely thank everyone for supporting our projects including our major sponsors, Marriott Wealth Advisors Inc., Re/Max Hot Springs Village, Xplore Lakeside, Lydia McCarthy, Big Red Realty, Reliable Propane, Good Samaritan Society, Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance Agency, Inc. Relyance Bank and Designs Group Consulting.