Jacob Tankersley, Christian Ministries Academy class of 2020, valedictorian and class president, was recently notified he’s been accepted at the United States Military Academy.

His scholarship to West Point is valued at $400,000 which includes a fully-funded 4-year college education, tuition, room, board, medical and dental care. Graduates of West Point are appointed to active duty as commissioned officers and serve in the U.S. Army for a minimum of 5 years.

From Kindergarten to 9th grade, Jake attended St. John’s Catholic School in Pearcy, Arkansas, along with brother Sam and sister Jill.

As they grew older Jake said his parents checked out the curriculum at CMA, found it challenging and the twins were enrolled. Sister, Jill, is still attending CMA, although because of the pandemic she’s schooled remotely from home.

“Honestly, my favorite class this year was world history. Every day I was learning something new,” he said. “Just before classes were cancelled on campus, I learned about VE Day and now today we are honoring the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe.”

He said he praises CMA because the teachers personally invest in their students. “I can see myself coming back in 10 years and being friends with all of them.”

“Originally, I wanted to serve in the Air Force like my father, and I was raised with a Christian background and wanted to fill a need. I will be serving my country and getting an amazing education.” Jake’s father was a paramedic in the first Gulf War.

“School along with basketball took up most of my time, but right now I’m simply enjoying my family until I leave for West Point on June 29.”

He said he’s ready for all the physical stress ahead of him and he wants to raise his academic level even higher. “The hardest thing will be introducing myself to a new environment and expanding my horizons. I’ll be busy for the next 9 years.”

“We’re so proud of our family and our children,” said their father, Michael. “It is such an honor to know Jacob and Samuel will both be expanding their education.”

“The boys have been together all their lives from conception to this day, and now it is very hard for me to know they will be separated,” said their mother, Tamra. She said it will be wonderful for them to share experiences each have as individuals bringing them to each other when they have time to be together.

Sister Jill wishes big brothers the best as she dashes back to her CMA class work at home.

Arkansas is blessed with another fine young man as he starts his military career at West Point. This young man is headed for stars on his shoulder.



