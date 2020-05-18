Many of the items on Tuesday’s agenda were put on during the May 5 board of directors meeting but five of the items regard the Future Fort Smith Project.

The first Future Fort Smith item is an update of minimum street requirements for the first time in 35 years.

In a memo, Engineering Director Stan Snodgrass called Fort Smith’s 1985 Minimum Street Standards “outdated.” Snodgrass also outlined the work of the city and Garver Engineers, Inc. to update these guidelines.

After several years of assessment of various cities, including “Fayetteville, Springdale, North Little Rock, and Jonesboro in Arkansas, and Broken Arrow in Oklahoma,“ Snodgrass presented the proposal to several local engineering companies for feedback.

“The majority of the changes simply bring the street standards into compliance with the City’s Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction (2018), City’s Master Street Plan (2011), and other state and national standards,“ Snodgrass said in his memo.

The other four items are part of the consent agenda and involve change orders for ongoing projects, completing projects and one new project.

In order to accommodate Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ArDOT) widening of Highway 45, the Utility Department will need to move their facility on that route.

According to a memo from Utility Director Lance McAvoy, “ArDOT will reimburse the actual expenses directly incurred by the Utility Department due to ArDOT’s work.”

The current bid of the project from Hawkins Weir Engineers, Inc. is $628,750 to be completed in 300 days. Since ArDOT is the reason this work is necessary, it will reimburse the $628,750 or however much the project ends up costing.

In a project by Goodwin & Goodwin, Inc., weather caused the project to take an additional 43 days. Two items on the consent agenda are a change order to the amount of time the project took, and to pay the final $133,832.47.

Hawkins Weir Engineers, Inc., is the company responsible for improving the sewage and water pipes in the Chaffee Crossing area. Due to more extensive repair required at Buckhorn Street, the project cost $7,700 more than originally expected.

Several committee appointments were postponed from the March 17 board of directors meeting and will be decided in executive session on Tuesday along with two new appointments. The appointments are one to the Airport Commission, six to the Animal Services Advisory Board, nine to the Future Fort Smith Committee, three to the Housing Assistance Board, one to the Library Board of Trustees, and one to the Parks and Recreation Commission.