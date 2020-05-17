Incorporations: 5.17
Crawford County
Cervantes Counseling Corp., Amber Michelle Cervantes, 406 Rena Road, Van Buren.
Magic Touch Painting LLC, Davie Johnson, 2811 Dean Springs Road, Alma.
The Black Diamond Kollection LLC, Kendra Denice Jones, 3810 Cherry St., Van Buren.
Two Broke Sisters Jewelry LLC, Sharon R. Wilkinson, 219 Ray Lane S., Alma.
Franklin County
Demeter Enterprises LLC, Deborah A. Ramey, 4706 Plantation Road, Ozark.
Johnson County
Danny Weatherl Insurance Agency LLC, Danny Weatherl, 106 Sioux St., Clarksville.
Logan County
McMakin Family Farm LLC, Derek Blake McMakin, 6188 N. AR 23, Booneville.
Polk County
Lewis Lawn & Irrigation Maintenance Inc., John Lewis, 731 Polk 76 E., Mena.
Lone Wolfe Climber LLC, Kervin Putman, 701 Morrow St. S., Mena.
Southern Edge Boutique LLC, Brandi Frachiseur, 150 Polk Road 242, Grannis.
Sebastian County
Recreational Endeavors Inc., Dennis W. Sights, 3280 Old Chismville Road, Greenwood.
Chaffee Crossing Baptist Church, Brad O'Bryan, 11007 Maple Park Drive, Fort Smith.
Fort Smith Tree Conservation Partners Inc., Rebecca WaRoad, 2715 Herbert St., Fort Smith.
555 Suthern Group LLC, Ryan Millican, 423 Rogers Ave., Suite 202A, Fort Smith.
Cousins Music LLC, Aaron Beau Cousins, 2800 N. First St., Fort Smith.
Fort Town Frenchie Farm LLC, Jessica Nicole Boggs, 408 Apple Valley Drive, Fort Smith.
Inimitable Studios LLC, Krislee Anna Hervin, 220 Harvard Ave., Fort Smith.
Kinder Financial Strategies LLC, Ann Kinder, 12106 Old Hwy 71 S., Suite B, Fort Smith.
King Tobacco LLC, Hana Ali Al-Shohatee, 2800 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.
Paul Investments LLC, Christopher B. Conley, 700 S. 21st St., Fort Smith.
Precision Anchor Services LLC, Charles Yarbrough, 5925 S. 10th St., Fort Smith.
Smithcity Food Trailers LLC, Drew Inthavong, 6001 Boston St., Fort Smith.