A University of Arkansas professor is facing fraud charges after allegedly not disclosing his ties to the Chinese government while applying for federal grant money.

Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 63, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of Wire Fraud in connection with the allegations. Ang allegedly had close ties with the Chinese government and Chinese companies and failed to disclose those ties when required to do so to receive grant money from NASA. The false representation to NASA and the university of Arkansas, according to a Western District of Arkansas news release.

Ang if convicted would face up to 20 years in federal prison. The FBI is investigating the case.

Ang has taught electrical engineering at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville for more than 30 years. He is the director of the High Density Electronics Center, holds four United States patents, is the author and co-author of more than 300 journal and proceeding articles and the author of the book "Power Switching Converters," according to his university bio.