Ouachita National Forest officials have announced today they are planning to reopen Wolf Pen Gap Off-Highway Vehicle Trail complex located near Mena on May 15.

Designated OHV trails and trailheads will be open, however the restrooms will remain closed, according to a news release.

Forest visitors are asked to avoid congregating at trailheads and parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.

"We are looking forward to opening the Wolf Pen Gap OHV complex for public use and enjoyment," said Tim Oosterhous, Mena-Oden district ranger. "While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to the OHV trails, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe."

Other developed recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect recreation area reopenings and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis. Re-openings may not be quick or permanent, please be patient as this transition occurs.

The Ouachita National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For more information, contact the Mena-Oden Ranger District at (479) 394-2382 or visit the Ouachita National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita.