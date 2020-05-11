The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is distributing $12 billion to hospitals in areas particularly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including $8,881,583 to Drew Memorial Health System (aka Drew Memorial Hospital) at Monticello.

The $12 billion is going to 395 hospitals which provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10, 2020, and will be used to support healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19 and to ensure uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19, according to a May 8 news release from HHS.

These hospitals accounted for approximately 71 percent of COVID-19 inpatient admissions through April 10 reported to HHS from nearly 6,000 hospitals around the country.

President Trump is providing support to healthcare providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through the $175 billion in relief funding to hospitals and other healthcare providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response provided through the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

The distribution methodology takes into consideration the challenges faced by facilities serving a significantly disproportionate number of low-income patients, according to a news release.

Ten billion of the $12 billion distribution uses a simple formula to determine what each hospital receives: hospitals are paid a fixed amount per COVID-19 inpatient admission. The remaining $2 billion of the $12 billion is distributed based off each hospital’s portion of Medicare Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payments and Medicare Uncompensated Care Payments (UCP).

To see the methodology used for the COVID-19 High-Impact allocations, visit https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/payment-allocation-methodology/index.html.

HHS is distributing $50 billion across the healthcare system to providers and facilities that bill Medicare. HHS is distributing $10 billion to rural hospitals and clinics, according to the state-by-state breakdown. HHS is distributing $400 million to tribal healthcare providers.

HHS is using a portion of the Provider Relief Fund to reimburse healthcare providers, at Medicare rates, for COVID-19-related treatment of the uninsured. Providers can register for the program and the portal is open to submit claims.

HHS is working to provide relief to additional healthcare providers including skilled nursing facilities, dentists, and other providers significantly impacted by COVID-19.

To view the list of hospitals and the amount each received, visit https://data.cdc.gov/Administrative/Provider-Relief-Fund-COVID-19-High-Impact-Payments/b58h-s9zx. Details: hhs.gov/providerrelief.