WEST MEMPHIS — A U.S. Marshals task force says a man has been arrested in Arkansas on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota.

The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a house in West Memphis on Wednesday.

Franklin had been wanted on a second-degree murder warrant stemming from an April 25 shooting death in St. Paul, Minn.

Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges. He was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.