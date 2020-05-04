Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday, April 30, that gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities are allowed to reopen under Phase 1 strict social distancing requirements.

While the directive allows reopening as early as May 4, the Coronado Fitness Center is projected to reopen no later than Friday, May 8, under specific guidelines provided by the Arkansas Department of Health and developed by the Coronado Fitness Center staff.

While reopening, the fitness center will operate under new guidelines to ensure the directives are followed. Staff are working to reconfigure the gym to provide the 12 feet of space per person required in the Governor’s Directive.

The indoor walking track will be closed to allow for as much space as possible to stage fitness equipment for use by patrons.

A limited number of patrons will be allowed into the building during each workout block, and admittance will be allowed to Hot Springs Village property owners only during this Phase 1 reopening.

Entry to the facility will be on a first come, first serve basis. The number of patrons allowed per workout block is 30. Workout periods will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Specific hours of operation for each day will be released next week.

A 30-minute transition period has been established between workout blocks to provide current patrons time to exit and new patrons time to enter the facility using separate entry and exit points of the building.

Entrance to the building will be allowed only during the beginning of each workout period. The building will be locked for admittance between work out periods to ensure limited admittance.

Screening and check-in for each workout time will begin 15 minutes before the next workout time and will be conducted outside of the building. Social distancing must be practiced while screening, check-in and waiting for the facility to be cleared of the previous patrons. Once screened, patrons are encouraged to return to their vehicles to await their workout period to ensure social distancing.

STAFF

All staff will be screened, and temperatures taken before entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature above 100.40F will not be allowed to enter.

All staff will wear a face covering or mask at all times.

PATRONS

Patrons will be required to wear a face covering except when actively exercising. Patrons will be required to provide their own face covering. Patrons without a facemask will not be screened or allowed entry to the building.

All patrons will be screened using a paper questionnaire that must be signed every time they enter the gym.

Have you returned from travel to NY, NJ, CT, New Orleans or overseas within the last 14 days?

Have you had a fever of 100.4°F or greater in the last 2 days?

Have you had a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell?

Had you had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 within the previous 14 days?

Do you have a compromised immune system and/or have chronic diseases?

All patrons must show POA ID when entering the building for check in after screening.

Insurance reimbursement members must bring their insurance ID card or have their insurance ID sticker on the back of their POA ID.

Patrons wanting to register new insurance reimbursement are required to make an appointment by phone with Amy Holloway at 501.922.1230 before arriving at the facility for screening and check-in.

To adhere to the contactless process, fitness center fees will be accepted by credit card or money on card. No cash or checks will be accepted.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

Staff will ensure that all exercise equipment is sanitized after each use and be on hand to answer questions on equipment as well as ensure proper spacing of 12 feet between each person is maintained. Personal contact will be avoided at all times.

OPEN

Cardio Equipment

Weight Equipment

Hallway Bathrooms

LIMITED

An adjusted classes schedule will be offered offsite within two weeks of the reopening.

CLOSED

Indoor Walking Track

Locker Rooms

Lockers

Pool

Whirlpool

Sauna

Steam Room

Stretching Area

Free Weights

Massage Therapists

One on One Instruction

Personal Training

Studio

