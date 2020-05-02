The Baptist Health-UAMS Family Medicine Residency program in North Little Rock has received a full 10-year accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) that could help fill residencies for forthcoming graduates of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) in Fort Smith.

The family medicine residency launched in summer 2019 and trains up to 12 residents per year over the course of the three-year program. Twelve new residents have matched into the program for 2020 and will begin in July. When full of trainees at the three-year point, it will be one of the larger family medicine residency programs in the nation.

The program was started in 2019 to provide more positions to train medical school graduates and address the physician shortage in Arkansas, especially in rural areas. Studies show that physicians are more likely to practice close to where they did their residencies: 75% stay within 75 miles of where they trained.

The program would anticipate receiving applications from forthcoming graduates of ACHE in Fort Smith’s Chaffee Crossing. The 2021 class will be the first graduating class of physicians from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM).

“We look forward to working with UAMS and Baptist Health to build a strong partnership in recruiting and retaining physicians for this region,” President of ACHE Brian Kim said.

Baptist Health and UAMS each have facilities in Fort Smith, with Baptist Health also having a hospital in Van Buren.

"Baptist Health has been a leader in providing care to Arkansas residents for nearly 100 years,“ Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health said in a news release. ”When the opportunity arose for Baptist Health to help train more of the physicians needed in the state, we enthusiastically endorsed the program. We are grateful for the partnership with UAMS and appreciate the tremendous help they are providing to the continued success of these programs."

In a further sign of dedication to the project, Baptist Health opened a new building in January 2020 in North Little Rock built specifically for the medical education program.

Dr. Julea Garner, M.D., of UAMS is program director of the Family Medicine Residency. She said the 10-year accreditation drew only positive remarks from the accrediting agency.

“The review committee said it was evident from touring the program that this was a huge collaborative effort from top to bottom at both institutions, and the commitment to the program on all sides was evident,” Garner added. “The words they heard all day long from the residents and faculty were things like ‘family’ or ‘team’ to describe how people felt about the program.”

Arkansas lacks an adequate number of family medicine physicians, ranking 46 out of the 50 states in physicians per capita, the release noted. Studies project these trends will worsen in the coming decades. The lack of physicians per capita in west central Arkansas, in particular, is one of the reasons ACHE was constructed in Fort Smith.

While Arkansas graduates a large number of medical students, there are not enough residency slots for those students to stay in Arkansas. Projects like this Baptist-UAMS partnership aim to address that gap.

The program is designed to inspire residents to stay in Arkansas. Setting it in a community hospital like Baptist, organizers hoped to create a day-to-day environment that would more closely mirror where the physicians will one day practice, while still providing them with the full backing of an academic medical center like UAMS and all the academic, research and technological opportunities that brings.

“We are training family docs to practice comprehensive family medicine in any community they choose to serve,” Garner said.

Accreditation ensures that graduate medical programs across the United States meet common quality standards. The process includes written documentation and site visits for in-person evaluation by a review team made up of volunteers from the specialty.