During their regular meeting, the Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) Board of Education received a presentation on new health and journalism programs, but board member Susan McFerran brought up the lack of focus on suicide awareness in the program.

Director of Secondary Education Ginni McDonald presented plans for the 7-12 grade journalism and health curriculum where her team suggested purchasing new subscriptions and equipment for the journalism program and CPR training equipment for the health program.

CPR and Stop the Bleed were two programs McDonald proposed to add to the current standard so that students will be better prepared to act in emergency situations. Her goal is to have all 7-12 grade students certified in CPR.

This proposal would be to add to the amount of equipment FSPS currently has for CPR training.

Mental and emotional health is currently on the curriculum for 8-12 grade, but not specifically suicide prevention.

McFerren noted that she has been in contact with a woman from Memphis who starts a prevention program as early as preschool.

“CPR has been around forever and I think every student should have it ... but I see nothing still about suicide prevention and there’s feelings even in our grade schools,” McFerren expressed.

“It really does need to be a part of what we do going forward because it seems to be getting worse,” Board President Bill Hanesworth added.

According to Superintendent Doug Brubaker, FSPS is in the process of reorganizing their counseling structure to include more resources for students in this area.

Board Vice President Talicia Richardson expressed concern that some things may be lost if the reorganization puts too much responsibility on the counselor.

“Mental health is a really big issue for our students and our staff and we’ll just have to continue to work on that along with our other priorities,” Brubaker commented.

If an individual is struggling with suicidal thoughts or actions, it is recommended they call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The board also passed innovation plans for the PEAK Innovation Center, Darby Junior High and Southside High. These plans focus on career development and instruction for students.