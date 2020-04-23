Medicare has many confusing choices, so Mercy locations in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas are offering help to navigate the process.

Medicare – Getting Started is a free educational seminar that will be livedstreamed for safety and convenience while social distancing efforts remain in effect, a news release states. The seminars are for those soon to become eligible for Medicare and replace in-person seminars that had previously been scheduled.

Sessions will include information on:

Parts A & B and Part D (prescription coverage).

Differences between Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Medicare Supplement insurance plans.

The livestream seminars are scheduled on the following dates:

May 7

May 12

May 19

June 4

June 16

July 2

July 21

Aug. 6

Aug. 11

“I believe the education sessions are a great way for people to learn about Medicare Advantage plans and traditional Medicare,” said Kevin Moran, Arkansas’ director of payor relations and contracting with Mercy. “There are a lot of options for people eligible for Medicare. The seminars will give participants a chance to gain a better understanding of their choices when it comes to health care, insurance and the services provided by Mercy.”

Register at mercy.net/FTSMOnline in Fort Smith or mercy.net/NWAOnline in Northwest Arkansas. For more information, contact Denise Tanner at denise.tanner@mercy.net or 479-314-4734.