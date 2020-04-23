Medicare has many confusing choices, so Mercy locations in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas are offering help to navigate the process.
Medicare – Getting Started is a free educational seminar that will be livedstreamed for safety and convenience while social distancing efforts remain in effect, a news release states. The seminars are for those soon to become eligible for Medicare and replace in-person seminars that had previously been scheduled.
Sessions will include information on:
Parts A & B and Part D (prescription coverage).
Differences between Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Medicare Supplement insurance plans.
The livestream seminars are scheduled on the following dates:
May 7
May 12
May 19
June 4
June 16
July 2
July 21
Aug. 6
Aug. 11
“I believe the education sessions are a great way for people to learn about Medicare Advantage plans and traditional Medicare,” said Kevin Moran, Arkansas’ director of payor relations and contracting with Mercy. “There are a lot of options for people eligible for Medicare. The seminars will give participants a chance to gain a better understanding of their choices when it comes to health care, insurance and the services provided by Mercy.”
Register at mercy.net/FTSMOnline in Fort Smith or mercy.net/NWAOnline in Northwest Arkansas. For more information, contact Denise Tanner at denise.tanner@mercy.net or 479-314-4734.