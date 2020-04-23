Jefferson Regional Medical Center has received a grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas that will allow for faster COVID-19 testing.

The grant, in the amount of $122,093, will be used to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities and implement rapid testing that will provide results within 15 minutes, according to a news release.

It will also be used to purchase pulse oximeters that will be sent home with patients. The pulse oximeters will allow patients to better monitor their COVID-19 symptoms at home.

Jefferson Regional was the first hospital in the state of Arkansas to diagnose a patient with COVID-19 on March 11. The hospital has been a leader in the COVID-19 response, activating a resource line within 24 hours of the first case and creating a drive thru screening to serve the community, according to the release.

People who have questions regarding COVID-19 should call 870-541-4911.