Harry’s Downtown has permanently closed amid financial strains from COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner Jeff Gosey said in a Thursday news release that the bar closed “for good.” The live music bar, which opened in August 2018 and featured live music, mural art and leather booths in a non-smoking environment, closed prior to the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl and has not reopened following a state-mandated closure of bars during the outbreak.

“Not gonna sugar coat it. We came in with a dream of bringing both local and world class acts and packing the house. We built a beautiful, clean, smoke free venue in which to enjoy those acts. Evidently we screwed something up or this market is over saturated, I hope the latter,” a news release from Gosey states.

Gosey said he struggled to keep the bar open but kept investing. He called COVID-19 “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The bar and building are up for sale. Those with serious inquiries may reach out to Gosey on the Harry’s Downtown Facebook page.