U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding $10.6 million in federal funds to support rural communities and further develop testing and prevention capabilities to combat the coronavirus crisis in Arkansas.

“Communities and medical providers across the state will benefit from these resources as we continue to fight the coronavirus and look toward a future of resuming daily activities,” members said in a news release Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $6,894,830 to Arkansas that will allow expanded testing, enhanced contact tracing and implementation of containment measures so citizens can soon participate in increased economic activities.

The Arkansas Department of Health will receive $2,866,778 to support rural communities in their fight against the coronavirus. The funding provides rural hospitals the ability to respond to the unique needs of the community while boosting testing and laboratory services and the availability of personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to the disease.

The University of Arkansas System is the recipient of $828,571 to support its Telehealth Resource Center (TRC). The resource center provides telehealth interaction with patients and health providers to rural and underserved communities in the state.

The crucial funding for these programs comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law last month with the support of the Arkansas delegation.