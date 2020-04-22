Earth Day events have been canceled or postponed for most environmental and conservation groups across the nation because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including many of the local branches around the country that are part of Keep America Beautiful (KAB) that participate in the Great American Cleanup.

Some groups, such as the Keep Van Buren Beautiful (KVBB) organization, however, are still putting the message out during Earth Day today, and for Earth Week, that this is the official 50th anniversary for the event. This year marks the 14th anniversary for Van Buren’s group.

The recycling stations at some of the Van Buren’s schools are free for public use. Despite being closed, the high school recycling stations have stayed full, officials say.

The Great American Cleanup, which marks its 23rd year in 2020, engaged more than 550,000 volunteers and participants in 2019 to create a positive and lasting impact. In 2019 alone, more than 23.4 million pounds of litter and recyclables were collected by volunteers throughout the country. According to the KAB site, people participated in approximately 20,000 communities.

John Pope, executive director of KVBB, said, “We did have an event planned for downtown on Saturday but everything is on hold. I believe we will still do the event and just theme it around recycling. We were going to do a spoof 5k race. It was a .5k race with a six block walk. We were encouraging people to attend wearing decorated recycled items or recycled clothing. We got a really good response from the community. We’ll do it again sometime later this year.”

Pope was on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful State Commission for eight years. This is a governor-appointed position. KVBB’s Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/keepvbb has over 2,000 followers. Keep Arkansas Beautiful is part of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. There’s nine people on the commission, according to Pope.

Pope said, “We don't do the classic cleanup events here as many years ago we started a Community Service Worker Program where we use courts assigned workers on three Saturdays a month picking up trash. The city pays us to run the program along with off duty police department officers to take them around the city and work 8 hrs. We average four or five workers a day and pick 25-30 of the large trash bags a day. We pick up over a thousand trash bags per year.

Due to COVID-19, all court proceedings are currently on hold, as well as any program involving volunteers or work programs for Arkansas.

KVBB’s information on the amount of litter, number of workers, number of man hours and so forth are included in the State of the City report by the mayor. KVBB supplies all materials and Pope is required to check everybody in, keep track of timesheets, which he sends to Mayor Joseph Hurst’s office, and he works closely with Judge Charles Baker’s office.

“I do work with smaller groups for a few hours when they contact me,” Pope said. “It works out well for us.”

Like the rest of the state, Pope is not sure when it will start back up.

Pope said, “Keep America Beautiful is also working closely with Earth Day. We’ll have a digital display on a billboard across the street from Walmart on Wednesday and at the two schools on Pointer Trail. We wanted to do something different this year. We just wanted to make sure everybody understands that despite everything going on, we’ve still got to take care of the earth.”