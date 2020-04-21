Prison Fellowship praises Second Chance Month

Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed April 2020 as Second Chance Month for the state of Arkansas.

“We are honored that Governor Hutchinson signed this proclamation—designating April 2020 as Second Chance Month in the state of Arkansas,” said Craig DeRoche, senior vice president of Advocacy and Public Policy for Prison Fellowship. “There is no such thing as a throwaway person, and by granting second chances to those who have earned them, we will be contributing to the restoration of families, communities and our nation. Together, we are working to remove unnecessary barriers that prevent those with a criminal record from becoming productive members of society. We believe people with a past can rise from their failure, repay their debts, and that healing is possible for our communities affected by crime.”

President Donald J. Trump proclaimed April 2020 as Second Chance Month for the third consecutive year on March 31, 2020.

For many who have served time behind bars, release from incarceration brings a new kind of prison, the fellowship group states. Some 70 million Americans have a criminal record. This limits their access to jobs, education, housing and other things necessary for a full and productive life. Any hope and new identity found while incarcerated can be quickly lost upon release when faced with the “second prison”—the social stigmas and legal restrictions that inhibit opportunities to rebuild someone’s life after paying a debt to society.

With more than 40 years of experience helping to restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship is a leading national voice shaping the public debate on justice. We mobilize Christians and equip policymakers to advocate for federal and state justice reforms that advance proportional punishment, constructive corrections culture, and second chances.