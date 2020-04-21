Stakeholders and community members who want to weigh in on the design of new Pueblo School District 60 buildings to replace East and Centennial high schools are invited to take part in a virtual town hall.

Starting at 6 p.m., the second of five planned forums will unfold through the D60 Vimeo streaming service at this link: https://bit.ly/D60TownHall.

Representatives of MOA Architecture and HGF Architects Inc. will provide information on the design process as well as answer questions and concerns from those taking part remotely, through the use of computers and smartphones.

As the forum is streamed, a chat box will appear to the right, allowing viewers to offer feedback and engage with the meeting facilitators.

Following is the forum agenda:

Setting the Stage: Meet the Project Team, Meeting Norms, Understand the Process

Project Outline: Parameters, Project Scope and "Givens," Prototype Design Approach

Recap of First Town Hall: District Mission and Vision, What We Heard

Facility Planning: Draft of Space Needs, Organizational Diagrams

Conceptual Design: Site Analysis for East and Centennial, Prototype Planning Concept, 3D Massing and Site Concepts for East and Centennial

Environment as Catalyst: Imagery of Program Spaces

