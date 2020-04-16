Fort Smith airport gets $11.6M in FAA aid

The Fort Smith Regional Airport is set to receive more than $11.6 million from a recent round of FAA grants to Arkansas airports.

The $51 Million in FAA aid is economic relief as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—applauded the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this week for awarding the grants to Arkansas airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These much-needed funds will help Arkansas airports continue operations, as well as support their employees and the businesses that rely on air transportation. These grants will ensure the viability of our airports once we’ve beaten the coronavirus," the delegation said in a news release.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act—which recently became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation—includes $10 billion in economic relief funds for airports nationwide.

The CARES Act increased funding for the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and eliminates the need for grant recipients to contribute a matching percentage of project costs. It also creates a new funding stream that allots money based on formulas that include number of annual boardings and the amount of debt and money in reserve for each airport.

As reported in the Times Record Tuesday, the number of passengers leaving from Fort Smith Regional Airport during March 2020 are less than half those of March 2019.

Both airlines that fly out of Fort Smith Regional Airport saw a drastic decrease for the month of March as a result of COVID-19.

When the Center for Disease Control started putting limits on the number of people who could gather, several airlines responded by grounding planes and reducing flights.

Delta saw a 58.9% decrease in passengers leaving Fort Smith. American Airlines reduced their flights and planes by a third in mid-March and saw a reduction of 52%.

Third District airports receiving funds include:

Bentonville Municipal Airport (Bentonville) - $69,000

Boone County Airport (Harrison) - $69,000

Carroll County Airport (Berryville) - $20,000

Drake Field Airport (Fayetteville) - $69,000

Fort Smith Regional Airport (Fort Smith) - $11,614,426

Marion County Regional Airport (Flippin) - $20,000

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (Bentonville) - $8,217,024

Rogers Executive Airport (Rogers) - $157,000

Russellville Regional Airport (Russellville) - $69,000

Smith Field Airport (Siloam Springs) - $30,000

Springdale Municipal Airport (Springdale) - $69,000