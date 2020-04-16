For more than three decades, April has been proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. Begun in 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed April to be the first National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA is one of the organizations that assists with child abuse cases and placement in foster homes. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children investigates reports of mistreatment and abuse. CASA of Crawford County, located at 1112 Main St., is one of 25 CASA organizations within Arkansas. Celeste Lewis is the executive director for CASA of Crawford County.

CASA History

In 1977, a Seattle juvenile court judge concerned about making drastic decisions with insufficient information conceived the idea of citizen volunteers speaking up for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom. From that first program has grown a network of more than 950 CASA programs and over 85,000 volunteer advocates in 49 States.

CASA of Crawford County, Inc. began in 2001. CASA became a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization in 2007. The organization is a member of the National CASA Association and an active member of the Arkansas State CASA Association. They are governed by an Advisory Board of Directors.

The mission of CASA of Crawford County, Inc is to recruit, train, and support volunteer advocates who will serve to ensure safe and permanent homes for the abused and neglected children in our community.

It is the goal of CASA of Crawford County, Inc. to have a volunteer advocate available to serve every abused and neglected child that enters into foster care in Crawford County.

Lewis said, “We currently have 37 CASA Volunteers serving 68 children, The last report I received was for February for the number of children in Crawford County. The number was 80 children for February in care. We would like to have an advocate for every child in foster care.”

The following is a glimpse of the 268-page State Fiscal Year 2018 report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his staff:

38,867 reports of child mistreatment accepted by the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline. 9,120 of those reports were found to be true. There are a number of types of mistreatment ranging from several forms of neglect as well as a variety of abuse.The 9,120 victim children in true investigations involved in allegations of neglect, included allegations of physical abuse and sexual abuse.Of the 9,120 true cases, 67% were Caucasian, 17% were African American, 7% were Hispanic, the remainder were either multi-ethnic or another race.Children ages five and under accounted for nearly 50% of the victims.Of the 9,120 true cases, 53% of the victims were female.

COVID-19 Affect

Lewis stressed that children are at more risk during the pandemic. Teachers often serve as the primary responders and reporters for children experiencing abuse and neglect. With schools out, children at risk are left without this protective and reactive barrier.

When we emerge from our homes post-COVID-19, the likelihood of a significant increase in open cases needing advocacy is great. CASA has online training options. The organization would love for those interested to use this time at home to become trained and equipped to #ChangeAChildsStory.

Lewis said, “We will be offering virtual training for anyone that would like to become a CASA volunteer.”

Lewis explained the pandemic has caused some changes but not the need for the advocate. Now, more than ever, a child needs to know they’re not alone. Someone will check on them and their siblings.

Lewis stated, “Our changes due to safety have been video chatting with the children we serve. Taking every directive from the governor our volunteers still submit court reports and will be invited to a Zoom hearing when court comes up.”

Volunteers are required to visit their child twice a month. For the time being, video chats will have to work. CASA does not encourage the volunteers to visit in-person due to the spread of the virus.

If a visit is necessary, CASA will remain outside the home and visit at a safe distance if it did not put the volunteer out of their own community.

Volunteers can also call or write letters or video chat to remain in touch. Volunteers must still attend the Arkansas Department of Health’s DCFS (Division of Children & Family Services) staffings regarding the children and court.

Lewis said, “Our Volunteer Coordinators, Beverly Lea and Shannon Gordon, keep in touch with the volunteers assuring the needs of the volunteers to advocate effectively are met as well as meeting the needs of the children and families we serve. We are all learning new technology to meet the needs of the children we serve. State and National CASA have offered many mental health, safely working remotely, and continuing education webinars for our volunteers.”

That education includes the next CASA training session in May that will be meeting via Zoom. The date is still to be announced as the meeting is contingent upon accessing a Moodle Room.

With so many people working from home, and possibly schools using Moodle for Alternate Methods of Instruction (AMI), the learning management rooms used for online education are heavily booked.

CASA’s funding is provided by legislative appropriation, independent grants, donors, and fundraising events.

To find out more about CASA’s services or training, visit http://www.casaofcrawfordcounty.com/.