How are some local businesses dealing with COVID-19?

Many residents living in the area have demonstrated support for the shop-local movement, an ongoing campaign that has encouraged people to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one business employee.

Located near the intersection of U.S. 64 and Sunnyside Road in Van Buren, Oaks Corner continues to see regional residents stop in to purchase gas, food and other items, said Jessica Cooper, a clerk at the store. There has been a drop in the number of Oaks Corner customers over the last couple of weeks — a drop "that could be, maybe, about 20% or so" — yet most of the "regular customers" have continued to support the store via their money, smiles and friendly conversations that frequently stretch past small-talk territory, she said.

"We have days where we are really busy, and there are other times when it is slower," Cooper said.

As of press time, the coronavirus hasn't been able to force Oaks Corner to change its hours of business, she said. The store is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from 6-9 p.m. on Saturdays and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

"We're really thankful for our regular customers who still come into our place," Cooper said. "We still see, pretty much, all of our regular customers, so it's really nice to have that support from them."

Jeff Gosey, owner of A.J.'s Oyster House at 115 N. 10th St., said he is hoping his business opens in a few days to offer curbside/delivery/to-go services. When the venue does reopen, it will feature upgrades to the kitchen, dining room and more; the best ways for customers to place their curbside/delivery orders will be by calling (479) 434-5115 or by contacting the business via Facebook Messenger, he said.

"The local shops are feeling the love," Gosey said when asked about the shop-local campaign. "That, however, doesn't mean we are doing well financially. Most mom-and-pop shops operate on small budgets and small margins.

"A.J.'s has a handful of employees still on payroll — about 33%," he added. "We will bring back all of our staff once we open the dining room."

Gosey, who also owns Harry's Downtown, one of several Fort Smith venues that offers live music from local and national-touring acts, said he recognizes the toll the coronavirus has taken on businesses that feature live bands. Harry's Downtown will remain closed until "the government pulls its mandate," he said.

"These are crazy times," Gosey said. "My hope is that this mandatory entertainment sabbatical makes folks more aware of how fortunate we are to have so many options to choose from in the River Valley and northwest Arkansas."

When asked if the sixth annual Peacemaker Festival will still take place July 24-25 at the Riverfront Park in Fort Smith, Gosey said he was "confident" the event will happen on those dates; Gosey is a co-founder for the music-based festival.

"I hope the weather gets warm, folks wash their hands and stay home when possible," he said.

Bob Cowan is a co-owner of Boondocks, located at 12200 U.S. 71 South and open only for curbside service and deliveries Mondays through Saturdays. Cowan said the sports bar and restaurant has seen many return customers since the establishment temporarily closed March 19.

Still, COVID-19 has cut into Cowan's business and peace of mind. With the restaurant area closed, Boondocks no longer can feature live bands, something that has been a draw for many patrons over the years, Cowan said.

"Because of the coronavirus, we filed for emergency federal aid," he said. "We'll rehire all of our employees at full pay when the emergency aid funding comes through. We've been concerned about our employees, so hopefully that will happen soon."

The federal help is based on 2 1/2 months of payroll and is eligible via a small business loan, Cowan said.

"As I understand it, if you rehire and keep those people on the payroll for some time, then SBA will forgive that loan," he said. "Again, we're not exactly sure how long it will take to happen, because everyone is still figuring this out."

Like Cowan, Cooper tried to keep her chin up when thinking and talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am hoping that there will be an end (to the virus) soon," she said. "We're trying to make it as long as we can, and the customers have been helping us do that. The customers have been great."

Gosey revealed a similar optimism.

"It's times like these when our community shines," he said. "I love to see the caring nature of Fort Smithians, and it makes me proud to be a part. I see a new normal coming — a better normal."