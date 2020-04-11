A Fort Smith man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly striking a woman with a handgun for money.

Robert Mequell Ellingberg was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a firearm and a parole violation. He allegedly stole a woman’s cellphone and hit her with the handgun when she refused to pay for it back, the arrest report states.

Police around 5:40 a.m. Thursday met the woman who said Ellingberg took her cellphone and demanded $400 to return it during a meeting the night before at Super 8 Motel, 2301 Towson Ave. When she refused, Ellingberg hit her in the forehead with a revolver. She gave him the money when he threatened to kill her, she said.

The woman said the other man in the motel room was holding a big gun that resembled a machine gun, the report states.

Ellingberg then allegedly took the woman to a house in the 1700 block of South U Street and let her go around 5 a.m. Thursday. Police after taking the report found Ellingberg in the house shortly afterward.

Police seized a small black revolver-style BB gun in the house as evidence.

Ellingberg was held Friday in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is set to appear in circuit court May 14, according to arrest records.