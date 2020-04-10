Cleveland

The Rowell Store LLC was incorporated by Donald W. Mull, 2340 Crook Lane, Rison, April 1.

Drew

Germtroll Inc. was incorporated by John A. Singleton Jr., 437 W. Conrad, Monticello, March 30.

Kae’s Breakfast On The Go & 2 Brothers Shaved Ice LLC was incorporated by Keuntae Johnson, 406 S. Trotter, Dermott, April 1.

Grant

Carepack Inc. was incorporated by Sean Tucker, 750 Heritage Drive, #5, Sheridan, March 30.

Jefferson

Greater Dimension Of Glory was incorporated by Marilyn Shelley, 6800 Wilhelmina Cove, Pine Bluff, April 1.

ICF Custom Builder Inc. was incorporated by Rafeeq Ahmed, 9847 U.S. 270, White Hall, April 4.

Mixed Memories LLC was incorporated by Radiance Bridges, 4200 S. Cherry St., #8, Pine Bluff, April 2.

PG Unlimited LLC was incorporated by Winston Jefferson, 9 Beverly Ave., Pine Bluff, April 2.

Rockin Robbin Cosmetics LLC was incorporated by Robbin Hudson, 1005 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff, April 2.