In the first regular meeting being held at the Fort Smith Convention Center, the board of directors will have to decide on an appeal application while those in opposition are unable to attend in person.

During the March 10 Planning Commission meeting, Tiffany Lewis’ request for conditional use of her home for a daycare center was unanimously denied.

Lewis filed an appeal of this decision on March 20 that requested the board of directors to overturn that denial.

In her appeal, Lewis did not address the objections raised by her neighbors regarding potential neighborhood covenant violations. She did cite the growing need for daycares in Fort Smith and the preference of some parents to have their children in a home environment.

June and Mike DeWitt have lived in the neighborhood since they built their house in 1978 and sent an email to Brenda Andrews to voice their opposition and desire to keep the neighborhood residential only.

Bob Marquette lives directly across the street from the property in question and also sent Andrews an email opposing the overturning of the planning commission’s decision. He also stated that he did not receive a notice of the appeal while some of his neighbors did.

Notification is required for all properties within 300 feet of the property in question. Since the lawsuit of several neighbors against St. Scholastica monastery regarding notice of the plan of selling the land to Casey’s General Store, this problem has been at the forefront of several requests for rezoning or sale.

Marquette cited COVID-19 as the reason he and his wife would not be at the meeting in person and stated that many in the neighborhood are senior citizens and are therefore in the high-risk category for infection.

The board will also consider several Future Fort Smith issues and funding for the Community Block Grant Budget.

This meeting will be held in rooms A1 and A2 of the Fort Smith Convention Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The town hall will not be held after since the board has suspended town halls until the pandemic is over. The meeting will be streamed on UStream and the city encourages people to watch from home rather than coming in person while social distancing practices are in effect.