During Tuesday’s special meeting, the Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously voted two ordinances into place in response to COVID-19.

The first ordinance was an update to a current ordinance regarding meeting time and location.

Before Tuesday, the ordinance had the board meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in Building B of the Student Success Center. However, the Student Success Center is currently closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Without discussion, the board approved the ordinance to allow meetings to be held at the Fort Smith Convention Center over the next three months. This is in an effort to meet in a bigger location to carry out proper social distancing during these meetings.

The second ordinance to pass was to suspend town halls through June 2020. This was also passed unanimously without discussion.

Town halls are usually held after the first board of directors meeting of each month and give residents an opportunity to speak directly to the board as a whole.

According to the board of directors, they are trying to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while also continuing to meet and keep Fort Smith running, and these ordinances are part of that attempt.