While most activities and sports are suspended for the COVID 19 pandemic, there are key activities that can be done while still maintaining the social distancing mandates that are currently at the forefront of operations. Many have made good use of local hiking and fishing opportunities. Still, one that many have overlooked is just up the road in Ratcliff, where Little Creek Golf Course is offering social distancing at its finest.

Over the last year, the course has worked feverishly to upgrade the experience on the course, and this season should reap the benefits of that effort. While many areas are closing parks and courts, golf is currently well within the constraints of social distancing.

Club President at Little Creek, Tony Hughes, has focused on the importance of introducing kids and teens to the game. "We are the home course for our area schools and take pride in that. More and more, we are seeing family members golfing together."

As a parent of two boys, I tried to put clubs in their hands as toddlers. I wish I could say that it took from that age, but it did not. It was not until I had moved back to the area and took them for a round of golf at Little Creek that it again piqued their interest. Now teenagers, they both have their own set of clubs and play most visits that the weather allows. Blaine, the youngest, has a natural swing and enjoys being out on the course. Kendall is now 16 and has taken his game to another level. He was slated as the captain of the Tulsa Memorial High School team before they lost their Spring season to school closures. It is an activity that we enjoy together. It has become a staple activity for the three of us and they are blazing past their old man, and I could not be happier.

Golf is not an activity you need to have refined before you head to the course. In fact, Hughes says the club has rental clubs you can get for the round to just enjoy the day on the course without having to invest in your own set of clubs. You can always walk and carry your bag, as is the way with the high school athletes, but pull carts or two-seat electric carts are available to rent.

As part of their additional efforts during the COVID 19 pandemic, Hughes said they are encouraging golfers to leave the flagstick in the hole and taking "gimmie putts" each round. The club allows for limited contact already and will take additional steps as needed to allow players to enjoy the game as much as possible during this time.

Little Creek has also offered other incentives to help bring in the new generation of players. You can now pay for a membership and play all the golf you like for only $39 a month. That makes the game a whole lot more affordable for many who are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors together.

Whether you are looking to get back into the game or to try it for the first time, Little Creek offers an excellent opportunity to get outside. Little Creek will remain open to the public as long as the recommended guidelines from the state allow so that golfers from around the region can use social distance 18 holes at a time.