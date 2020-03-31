To protect the health and safety of clients and staff during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency, the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is allowing clients to email documents to their local county office or drop off documents in boxes in the lobbies.

Clients applying for Medicaid, ARKids, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or the Temporary Employee Assistance (TEA) or those asked to provide additional documentation can find the email address for their local county office here.

It’s important that clients do not email multiple county email addresses because it will take us much longer to process the information. They also should include the word “sensitive” in the subject line to protect their private information. Clients can scan in documents or take a photo of them with their phones and email those in. As soon as possible, DHS will provide a receipt by email showing the department received the documents

“The more clients who can access our services remotely, the safer everybody will be,” said Mary Franklin, Director of the DHS Division of County Operations. “Our offices are open, but we’re trying to greatly limit the number of people who need to come in as we deal with this public health emergency.”

Following the directive issued by the Arkansas Department of Health, DHS also is practicing social distancing inside its county offices, including in the lobbies. As a result, only 10 or fewer people can be in the lobby at any given time. It may take longer than usual to be able to apply in person.

To avoid lines like the ones that have been seen this week at some of DHS’s larger offices, Medicaid, SNAP, or TEA applicants are asked to apply online at www.Access.Arkansas.gov or by phone at 1-855-372-1084.