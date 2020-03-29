Gov. Asa Hutchinson began his COVID-19 briefing by expressing his concern, stating, “The COVID-19 and the tornado strike certainly is a tough time for Arkansans. Today was declared a Special Day of Prayer for the people of Arkansas. I’ve been encouraged by so many people of faith…during this challenging time.”

The tornado that struck Jonesboro in Craighead County Saturday evening injured at least 22 people and left incredible damage in its wake, including The Mall at Turtle Creek, restaurants, and other businesses and stores, not to mention the Wildwood subdivision. The twister reportedly destroyed over 20 miles of the area.

The residents are now figuring out how to set up shelters for those whose homes were destroyed without increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Director Dr. Nate Smith said, “That’s a challenge. We got a call last night, ‘How do you set up a shelter in the setting of a COVID-19 epidemic?’ Dr. Tomlinson, who was on call and Greg Brown, our Incident Commander sent out some guidance for shelters.”

Smith provided information on what some of those guidelines entailed. “Screening people who enter, asking about their recent travel history, symptoms, temperature checks, and making sure we have a place to segregate people who may have COVID-19 from others. From what I understand, we haven’t had very many people going into the shelters at this time. Having it in place from the very beginning is important.”

Hutchinson planned to leave for Jonesboro after the briefing and give an aerial assessment of storm-affected areas around Craighead County. Hutchinson has already signed a proclamation that the area is a disaster to help speed up recovery relief. He held a press conference at 5:30 Sunday with the results of his assessment and discussion with local officials.

Believe it or not, the social distancing and closure of many businesses due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) may have been a positive factor in preventing more injuries or even deaths as the mall, restaurants, streets and stores were neither crowded nor busy.

Hutchinson stated that Saturday he had mentioned 404 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas with 48 hospitalized. Sunday, the positive cases rose to 426 but the number of hospitalized dropped to 43.

Sixth death in Arkansas

There was an additional death since the governor spoke Saturday afternoon, bringing the fatalities to six. The victim, who died at home, was a case of someone over 65-years-old who was previously hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

The victim seemed to be getting better according to Smith. “Unfortunately, there are many things that are challenging in caring for a new disease where our clinicians don’t have years of experience.”

Hutchinson said, “It’s too early to know for sure, but we are encouraged we are not accelerating as fast as some other parts of the country. You have hotspots from New York to New Orleans, but even in other parts, the anticipated acceleration rate puts us on a very fast curve upward. We’re hoping the fact our acceleration is not at that high of a level is a good sign for us and, most importantly, an indication our social distancing, our discipline, and our limitation on gatherings is having an impact. We’re on the right strategy. We just have to keep the course, not quit on this and work hard on this everyday.”

Smith said, “Our deaths so far are presumed to be respiratory. We do know that cases around the world that a certain proportion of COVID-19 patients who develop severe disease can also have heart involvement. It can be difficult to tell between just lung (disease) and someone who is having a disease involving both the lungs and the heart. It’s not always possible to completely sort that out. The clinicians are looking out for both.”

The supply chain is still a concern

Hutchinson added, “I'm glad they’ve invoked the Defense Production Act so we can have some confidence the supply chain will increase in the long term. While we know we’re going to need more ventilators, and we’ve ordered more ventilators, we do know we have some time to work with because of our low rate of acceleration.”

Hutchinson thanked some of the companies partnering with the state, such as J.B. Hunt and FedEx, for their hard work assisting with the logistics to get the personal protective equipment (PPE) from overseas back to Arkansas.

Hutchinson said, “I’ve been on the phone with them today and yesterday, trying to accelerate that. I appreciate their cooperation.”

In addition to PPE, more reagents for testing are needed, especially if the escalation level increases more quickly than what healthcare officials have seen thus far.

Hutchinson said, “We’re doing all we can to move ourselves up in the priority. These decisions are made largely by the private sector, perhaps with some guidance by the CDC, to the hotspot areas they need to prioritize. We’re waiting in line and pushing multiple different sources. That’s one of the reasons I’ve reached out to different people in the private sector that can help us with the reagents and the supplies for testing. I hope to have some good news tomorrow in regard to the testing.”

Current statistics

Smith provided the latest statistics for the 426 positive cases:

0 new counties infected60% women vs. 40% men (approximately)15 Children135 age 65 years and older276 age 18-646 pregnant women, +1 since Saturday36 with diabetes, +4 since Saturday32 with heart disease, +3 frsinceom Saturday21 with chronic lung disease, +2 since Saturday10 with chronic kidney disease, +1 since Saturday11 with immuno-compromising conditions, no change since Saturday69 related to domestic travel43 hospitalized, -5 since Saturday43 in nursing homes, +1 since Saturday16 currently on ventilator, -1 since Saturday6 deaths28 recovered, +4 since Saturday67 healthcare workers

Smith encouraged people to think of the healthcare workers and the work they are doing on this Special Day of Prayer. He said, “The whole medical team, from clerks to medical assistants…all the others, they are putting themselves at risk when caring for patients. Not everyone who is infected with COVID-19 knows that when they come into the healthcare setting. All of our healthcare workers are serving sacrificially, so we need to remember them.”

Negative tests numbers are also growing, with a total of 3,072 for Arkansas

Grocery shopping still an issue

Smith said there’s still a problem with social distancing and people gathering at grocery stores. “We all need to buy food but people should be mindful when they go to the grocery store. Don’t go all at the same time and don’t all be crowded together. Spacing out in lines and maintaining that six foot distance.”

Other suggestions:

Who does your shopping? Don’t send your 80-year-old grandmother to do the shopping.Send someone younger who is not as susceptible to COVID-19 or influenza due to age or underlying health concerns.Choose slower times as much as you can. Not everyone has to go and gather on a Saturday morning.Space out the lines. Some stores, and even post offices, have placed markers on the floor, spacing out where each person should stand while waiting to check out.If the parking lot is full and you have the option of coming back at another time or, if the lot is full, don’t crowd together waiting to get in.Don’t go five times a week. Get a list and go once.

Mardi Gras a hotspot, Louisiana is not

Louisiana is considered by some as a really big hotspot with COVID-19 cases traced back to Mardi Gras, making it one of the nation’s epicenters for the outbreak. On March 16, Mayor LaToya Cantrell decided to allow the annual week-long festivities to occur, beginning Feb. 25. Cantrell announced that bars, casinos, malls, gyms and theaters would remain closed.

Some New Orleans attractions made the decision to close as well. Restaurants remained open for take-out or delivery only. While hotel restaurants are closed, room service and pick-up is available, depending on the property.

Cantrell seems to be placing blame on the federal government, and, in particular, President Trump, for not shutting down the event because she and the city were not given any red flags over a public health threat at that point and that it had not been taken seriously on a federal level.

Approximately 1.4 million tourists were in New Orleans during the festival, sharing drinks, sharing space, and possibly sharing the virus.

“If you went to New Orleans and came back to Arkansas,” Hutchinson suggested travelers “…to self-quarantine for 14 days.” If people don’t take responsible action, the governor said it could put the entire state at risk.

Smith clarified, “New Orleans and the surrounding parishes are a hotspot. That’s not necessarily true for the entire state. The risk of COVID-19 in northern Louisiana, for example, from the maps doesn’t look like it’s that much different from southern Arkansas. There are people who cross the border everyday for work or to seek medical care. We don’t want to make a general statement about the entire state when we know the hotspot is in the New Orleans area.”

Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers overshadow Arkansas’s at the moment. The state’s southern bordering neighbor currently has over 3,540 positive cases, which 1,127 are currently hospitalized. Louisiana has 151 COVID-19 deaths.

Currently, the United States has over 137, 000 positive cases, more than 2,600 who have recovered, and more than 2,400 deaths.

Priorities and assessment

As reported earlier, the official site for Arkansas numbers has constantly changed their data reflecting the numbers they post and COVID-19, including no longer showing the people under investigation (PUI).

Smith said in addition to contacts with known cases, “We’ve focused our monitoring on the highest risk situations and settings like hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare workers, closed congregate living settings.”

Examples include a positive case in a jail or prison.

Smith said, “If there is someone who has been exposed in a family or a household setting to someone with known COVID-19 and they develop symptoms, we will presume that they are positive. Ideally, we’d like to get all those individuals tested. Until we get test results back or test them, we would consider them a presumed case. We don’t report those out. Those would skew our numbers and make it difficult to compare nationally and internationally.”

If and when does Arkansas decide to shelter in place? Smith said, “We don’t have a specific number as a trigger. We’re going to look at different strategies. Whatever we do, we need to be able to sustain it. We’ll also need to look at how effective the sheltering in place strategy is. In theory, it seems like it ought to help, their growth of new infections is actually higher than ours is many of those places. I would like to see some evidence that strategy actually does more good than harm. It’s the rate of growth and other numbers to change those strategies.”