The two men who were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with two bodies found inside a vacant Fort Smith house were formally charged on Thursday.

Marion Ray Brown, 54, and Mark Trenton Williams, 61, were arrested on warrants from their charges after Fort Smith police found the bodies of Terry Beall and Amanda Knecht inside the house in the 400 block of North 12th Street.

Police on March 15 initially responded to the residence, which was overflowing with trash, and found Beall's body inside. They later found Knecht's body during the investigation.

After interviewing all people known to have been in or at the residence, detectives determined Brown and Williams as suspects.

Both suspects were in custody in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday in lieu of cash-only bonds of more than $500,000 each.