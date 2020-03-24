Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Sebastian County is postponing the Spring Cleanup start date. Sebastian County Judge David Hudson will advise with the new dates when they are secured.

The cleanup is part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB) campaign, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful campaign.

KAB stated on their official website, “Based on recent updates on COVID-19 from President Trump and Governor Hutchinson, the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission encourages Spring Cleanup coordinators to assess their upcoming cleanup events for the health and safety of potential volunteers and determine if the event should be rescheduled for a later date.”

KAB will be extending the 2020 Great American Cleanup in Arkansas into June (and possibly July) for those who need to reschedule an event for a date outside of the designated March 1-May 31 season.