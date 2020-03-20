YELLVILLE — Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, struck parts of Arkansas on Thursday evening, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines.

Boone County 911 Director Daniel Bolen told Springfield, Mo., television station KYTV that the storm damaged several homes. It knocked down power lines, leading to outages in the area.

At least one home was destroyed and another lost its roof to a storm that struck a remote Ozark Mountains area near Pyatt in northern Arkansas, near the Missouri border, said Brice Smith, Marion County's emergency management coordinator. At least one person was sent to a hospital in nearby Harrison with minor injuries, he said.