Pine Bluff School District recently announced winners of the Knowledge Bowl competition.

The elementary overall winner was Devan Rucker and the overall middle school/junior high preliminary winner was Naja Hulsey, representing Jack Robey.

The annual contest was held Feb. 20 at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, according to a news release.

The preliminary round winners were Lailah Walker, representing Broadmoor North; Devan Rucker, representing Southwood South; Ke’Malek Harris, representing Broadmoor South; Ja’Kayla Lampkin, representing Southwood North; Aiden Pope representing Thirty-Fourth South; and Jariah Williams representing Thirty-Fourth North.

Knowledge Bowl is sponsored by the district’s Family and Community Engagement office for grades 4-8.

Kaitlyn Peterson and Christopher Heard, former Knowledge Bowl winners and Pine Bluff High seniors were the moderators for the event.

Kimberly Marcus, a UAPB graduating senior, and three time Knowledge Bowl winner introduced the moderators and welcomed scholars and parents to the event.