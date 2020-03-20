The Bess Jenkins Club met March 11 at Pine Bluff Country Club. The meeting was called to order by Sandy Poore, president, who led the members in the club motto.

Program Chairwoman Lela R. Murray introduced the speaker, Rex Nelson, the senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat newspaper.

He writes three columns a week and an essay weekly for the Sunday Perspective section. He is also an author of three books: the first full-length biography of Hillary Rodham Clinton; a biography of Arkansas educator Ben Elrod; and a collection of his own essays on Arkansas, according to a news release.

Nelson makes regular television and radio appearances, and is the author of the blog, “Rex Nelson’s Southern Fried.” Nelson served for almost a decade as the policy and communications director for Gov. Mike Huckabee, and for four years in the administration of President George W. Bush as one of the president’s two appointees to the Delta Regional Authority.

He has been inducted into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. In 2016, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission named him as its Rural Advocate of the Year for the State of Arkansas.

Nelson’s topic at the Bess Jenkins Club was “A State of Disaster,” which covered several floods and other natural disasters that impacted the economy and the people of Arkansas. He told how the Civil War and the period of reconstruction devastated the state, causing many people to abandon it for other areas of the country where the prospects of “making a living” were thought to be better. But he also told of the resilience of the people who stayed and worked.

After the program, Poore asked for officer reports. Susan Westfall, secretary, called the roll and read the minutes from the February meeting. Mary Lee Hall, treasurer, gave the financial report.

The hostesses for the meeting were Sheila Mitchell, Corrine Hunter, Renee Luis, and Pam Ratliff, who decorated the tables with a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

Poore adjourned the meeting, and dessert of key lime pie and coffee were served by the country club hostesses.