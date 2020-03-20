The first gas station in the nation to dip under $1 a gallon in a very long time was a BP station in Kentucky.

GasBuddy confirmed Thursday the London, Ky., station lowered its price to 99 cents per gallon, according to a cashier who answered the phone and also GasBuddy users who reported the price to GasBuddy app.

The station is the first in the nation to reach the mark that GasBuddy had been anticipating could pop up in the Great Lakes states a week or so ago.

"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."