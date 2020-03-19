For the first time in the history of Fort Smith, the board of directors temporarily changed the definition of "present" for meetings. Directors will now have the option to call or video conference into the meeting in order to practice social distancing.

As the meeting began Tuesday night, Mayor George McGill asked if there was anything the board wanted to add to the agenda. At-large Director Kevin Settle was the first to speak with a prepared ordinance from city administration.

The ordinance proposed allowing city directors to call in via telephone or video conference in order to be present at the meeting. City Administrator Carl Geffken explained that, though the mayor, clerk, deputy administrator and himself would be in one location, they would not be in as close proximity to each other.

The ordinance going into effect immediately allowed Ward 1 Director Keith Lau to call into the meeting and take part while self-quarantining.

Lau entered self-quarantine after an employee came to work sick following a trip to Las Vegas. The director is not himself sick, but wanted to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and taking every precaution.

This ordinance will be in effect through June 30, at which time the board will reassess an extension if necessary.

There was no indication as to whether the city would limit the number of residents able to attend, but as noted at the beginning of every meeting, the meetings are telecast.

The only item on the agenda that did not pass unanimously was the establishment of a temporary entertainment district.

With a vote of six in favor and one opposed, the board approved the ordinance with the amendment that events could use a portion of the district rather than activating the whole district, even for small events.

When explaining her vote in the negative, At-large director Robyn Dawson stated that she was in no way against holding events and even praised the success of the Steel Horse Rally without the ordinance.

Dawson had heard several concerns from constituents and decided to show her support of these Fort Smith residents by voting no. She also pointed out that downtown has long been a family-friendly space and some residents are concerned that a temporary entertainment district might lead to a permanent one and change that dynamic.

Other directors had questions regarding the district and how careful the city needed to be when issuing these permits.

Settle agreed with the other directors and pointed out that the ordinance is a living document and can be amended as necessary if issues arise. "I'm hoping that, as the year progresses and a couple events happen, that we tweak it a little bit as we find issues if any arise," he said.

A near miss of impact from the pandemic was Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman's request for the board to approve making funds available to pay half a salary for an education director for the department.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton moved to table the item in order to keep funds available for relief to those impacted by COVID-19.

Foreman expressed frustration at the potential delay and pointed out that Sebastian County Regional Solid Waste Management District (SCRSWMD) had already approved their half of the funding.

"If we don't approve this position, the level of education and outreach that we provided last year will not happen this year," Foreman shared with the board.

After discussion by the board, Foreman pointed out that he does not have a person in mind for the position and therefore the financial part would not take effect until later this year. Morton removed his motion to table and the board unanimously passed the item.

In light of current events, the board postponed appointing various committee positions until their next meeting.