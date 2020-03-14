Eplunus Colvin officially started her duties Thursday, although she has been a frequent contributor to both the Pine Bluff Commercial and SEALife magazine over the past six months.

The immediate past editor of the Stuttgart Daily Leader, a former sister newspaper of the Pine Bluff Commercial, has now joined the Pine Bluff Commercial this week as its top staff reporter.

Eplunus Colvin officially started her duties Thursday, although she has been a frequent contributor to both the Pine Bluff Commercial and SEALife magazine over the past six months.

Colvin has already spearheaded the PBC's local coverage of the presuptive Coronavirus case emerging in Pine Bluff over the past 72 hours, Managing Editor Rick Kennedy said.

"Eplunus has stepped up to the plate right away for us, and she has done an admirable job on the fly in her work on the COVID-19 case. I believe readers will appreciate her passion for news reporting as she continues the PBC's tradition of telling the story of the community," Kennedy said.

"I had the privilege of working with Eplunus as a fellow editor and colleague in Gatehouse Media, while she was at the Stuttgart Daily Leader. I've known her as being an outstanding employee and a proficient and talented journalist, and I anticipate her doing a great job here in Pine Bluff," Kennedy said.

Colvin is eager to bring the same drive, passion, and commitment she had for Stuttgart to the Pine Bluff Community. “Local journalism is at the heart of the community and I understand what is important,” said Colvin. “I am looking forward to getting out into Jefferson County with a true understanding of the area I am ready to serve.”

Colvin, affectionately known as "E" was born in Alexandria, VA on Fort Belvoir military base. She grew up in Wichita Falls, TX. Colvin attended the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on a 4-year basketball scholarship graduating in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in Radio/Television/Film and a minor in Journalism. She went on to play professional women’s basketball in Kopavogur, Iceland for two seasons.

After returning to the United States, Colvin married her husband Paul Colvin, and began her career with Equity Broadcasting Corporation in Little Rock, Arkansas as a Master Control Operator. She was promoted to Traffic Director for network affiliates including Univision, Fox, WB and UPN.

In 2005 she was offered a program planner position for the American Forces Network at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. In 2007 she was promoted to supervisor and media manager. After the birth of her daughter and living in southern California for six years, she and her husband decided to move back to the south to be closer to family.

In 2015 her family relocated to her husband’s hometown of Stuttgart, AR, when he joined the Stuttgart Police Dept. Colvin joined the staff at the Stuttgart Daily Leader as a Multimedia Account Executive and also contributed editorial content before her promotion to editor and reporter at the Stuttgart Daily Leader in January 2018.

In February, Colvin was named “Citizen of the Year” by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce.

Colvin assumes primary reporter duties at the Pine Bluff Commercial previously held by long-time reporter Ray King, who departed the newspaper Friday after 18 years of service at the Commercial.

Colvin will cover governments in the city of Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, local law enforcement, as well as lead reporter on breaking news and prominent local stories.