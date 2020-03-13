Arkansas

The Main Hub LLC was incorporated by Natasha Beedle, 324 S. Main St., Stuttgart, March 4.

Dallas

South AR Exchange Services LLC was incorporated by Tiffany Nutt, 309 Main St., Fordyce March 2.

Desha

Crowned Cakes & Creations LLC was incorporated by Tajuna Hill, 302 Valley Road, McGehee March 4.

Madd Hustle LLC was incorporated by Brandon Madden, 213 S. Oak St., #C, Dumas, March 4.

Drew

Meme’s Country Store LLC was incorporated by Barbara Kaye Brown, 103 N. Lacey School Road, Monticello, March 5.

Grant

Backdraft Customs LLC was incorporated by Michael Edward Shaw Jr., 2728 Holy Ridge Road, Traskwood, March 1.

Doggy Safe Haven Inc. was incorporated by Kim Reap, 201 S. Oak St., Sheridan, March 2.

Reese Trailers LLC was incorporated by Brett Parkerson, 1403 N. Arch St., Sheridan, March 4.

Jefferson

Alpha Chi Epsilon Sigma Social Work Sorority was incorporated by Melrita Maechel Johnson, 12 Westridge, Pine Bluff, March 3.

Brentley Brothers Logistics Inc. was incorporated by Shayla Brentley Moore, 3207 Tennessee St., Pine Bluff, March 1.

Eccentric Farmacy LLC was incorporated by Jestin Thomas, 2204 Foxborough Cove, Pine Bluff, March 5.

Jared Langston Construction LLC was incorporated by Jared Langston, 2506 Meadowpond Trail, White Hall, March 5.

Johnson Exclusive Cleaning Limited Liability Company was incorporated by William Earl Johnson Other, 1714 W. 32nd Ave., Pine Bluff, March 1.

Meekas Closet LLC was incorporated by Tamika Terry, 3127 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, March 4.

Red Diva’s Closet LLC was incorporated by Crystal Latrice Harris, 1703 W. 36th Ave., Pine Bluff, March 1.

Speaking Out Against Sexual Abuse was incorporated by Monica Litzsey, 1416 Shavers Lane, Pine Bluff, March 4.

Sweets Couture Closet LLC was incorporated by Shawneil Nichole Sweets, 1900 E. Fifth Ave., Pine Bluff, March 3.

Triple Watkins Sloate LLC was incorporated by Slade Watkins, 7615 Camden Cutoff Road, Pine Bluff, March 1.