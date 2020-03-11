The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St., will conduct training for private applicator certification/re-certification at 9 a.m. Thursday March 19, at the Extension Office.

Participants completing this training will be certified to purchase a restricted pesticide license from the Arkansas State Plant Board.

The fee is $20 and will go toward training materials and training equipment. This fee will be collected from each participant prior to the beginning of each training session and is separate from the fee collected by the Arkansas State Plant Board, according to a news release.

Details: Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County extension agent, at 870-534-1033.

