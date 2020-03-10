By SANDY JOHANSEN

Staff writer



“It seems like yesterday Patty McDonald and I sat down to plan a transportation service,” said Lynda Grasse. It was a new idea for Hot Springs Village, but similar to what Grasse had created for a rural area just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They met with South Central Arkansas Transit in Benton and got extensive information from a Washington, D.C. study. On March 22, 2010, the first van went into service. The first year provided rides for 690 and 2019 logged in 3,283. Quite an increase.

Drivers and schedulers in HSV are all volunteers. In 2010 there were 29 drivers and 17 schedulers. In 2019 volunteers increased to 49 drivers and 24 schedulers. There remain 16 original drivers and 6 original schedulers still giving their time.

“There is not one paid employee at Village SCAT,” said Grasse. “Starting with our first van in 2010 donated by Central Arkansas Development Council, we purchased others in 2015 and 2016.”

Village SCAT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the nominal fees charged riders makes it very affordable, she said.

Due to limited funding the service is not available on weekends, but it is a goal they would like to reach in the future. Open Monday through Friday, hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are assigned 2 to 3 shifts per month with 4 hours per shift. Schedulers work 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2 shifts per month. Volunteers hours total as little as 8 per month up to 20 per month.

“I’ve been driving for nearly 3 years,” said Carol Duncan, “and I just love it.” She said she knows many of her riders only get out when she takes them to Walmart, a drugstore or an HSV based doctor or dentist. “They just take me in and it becomes more than errands. It becomes a social hour for many riders. I don’t know of a better way to spend my free time.”

Village SCAT receives support from Central Arkansas Development Council. The CADC will sponsor a 10th anniversary celebration for all the volunteers from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Charlie’s Pizza.

To sum up the importance of Village SCAT, it couldn’t be more than dramatic than these words from a rider’s letter to the organization.

“Your employees (volunteers) are considerate, kind and helpful. I really appreciate you all. I wish I could give you all the reward you deserve, but money is the only thing I do not have much of. I am grateful for many things in my life and you are very important to me and to many of us in the Village. Your job in the Village is a lifeline for many of us who live in the Village. When you do your job, that is good, but when you go on and do the job with kindness, friendliness and honesty; that is the very finest of all things. Thank you for your wonderful service.”

For more information on Village Scat go to its website at villagescat.org. To schedule a ride or to volunteer, call 501-915-0087, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.

The organization has won the 2015, 2016 and 2019 Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce award for excellence in customer service.



