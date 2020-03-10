The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the 2020 Weevil Stampede rodeo Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, at the Drew County Fairgrounds. The main performance begins at 7 p.m.

College cowboys and cowgirls from eight states will match skills in rodeo events, according to a news release.

UAM Coach Rusty Jones says this marks the 15th year for the Drew County event. He says more than 220 men and women will be participating.

“The UAM Rodeo Team is consistently competitive at both the regional and national level,” according to the release. “UAM students have qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, seven years in a row.”

The UAM Weevil Stampede provides three nights of family entertainment, rain or shine, according to the release.

Events include:

Men — bareback riding, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding;

Women — break away roping, goat tying, team roping and barrel racing.

Major sponsors are Commercial Bank & Trust, Monticello Ambulance Service Inc., C&L Electric Co-Op, Chris Bryant State Farm, Greg’s Hay & Straw and Southeast EMS.

Event videos are available at https://youtu.be/2RYYTSyt4NE . Details: 870-460-1052.