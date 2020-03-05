After hearing from BKD Auditors Monday night, the Audit Committee meeting discussed what needed to be done and what role the MUNIS financial software played.

Interim Finance Director Vic Runkle updated the committee on the questions that still needed answers and how the city was getting them "cleaned up and sent over" to BKD for auditing.

According to BKD auditor Kelly Minter-Schneider, "We did make good progress this last week. At the beginning of our last meeting, we had a handful of items to go through ... Nicky from the city and Jennifer from BKD were able to get together and narrow those down to just a few items."

Minter-Schneider was hopeful to finish those and the cash reconciliation for December by the end of the week.

BKD has completed the accounts payable, payroll and meter deposit records and only has the operating left, but plans to send that to the city as soon as possible. Don DeSoto of BKD reminded the committee that cash reconciliation is separate from city contracts and that December 2018 cash reconciliation was a much bigger task than it first appeared.

Cynthia Burns of BKD cited "large files with large line items" as taking more time than anticipated but sees the end of the process to be very close.

"The process ... is illuminating and creating light for us for 2019," Runkle commented, regarding how long the process has taken. She believes that the city is learning how to process payments and cash flow in such a way that the next audit will not run into unexpected delays.

Minter-Schneider told the committee that accounts receivable, risk assessments and report items such as statistical and cash flow information were the only open items left for the audit, and all were close to completion.

At that point of the meeting, Chairman George Moschner brought up the city's recent purchase of the MUNIS system which enables residents to pay their utility bills online.

Director Lavon Morton brought up that it has taken more than a little time to finish this. DeSoto responded by pointing out that it is March and therefore tax season which is a busy time for BKD and they cannot provide any more people to the project than they already have working on it.

"We're trying to keep the city a priority," said DeSoto.

Once BKD finishes this phase of the audit, there will be an approximately 200 page document that will need review. The current estimated timeline is that they will have this draft by the first week of April.

When talking about MUNIS, Moschner asked if the system was supporting the process of payments from Fort Smith residents. However, Financial Director Andy Richards pointed out that it is still a manual process for reconcile payments on a daily basis.

Runkle suggested that the city change procedure as well as try to fix problems within the system in order to gain an optimum running of receiving payments. She also noted that all cities with MUNIS are having the same issues that Fort Smith is having and each is a manual process.