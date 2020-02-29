Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of Q&A installments for judge candidates leading up to the March 3 election.

Each judge candidate in the race for Division VI of Sebastian County Circuit Court has decades of experience in law and a background in public service.

Greg Magness has practiced law at Fort Smith law firm Hardin, Jesson & Terry for almost 30 years and has served on the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education. Phil Milligan, who runs his own private practice, has 28 years of experience in law and has served as an FBI agent. And Rita Howard Watkins has practiced law through the Sebastian County Public Defender's Office since 2005 and has also worked as a staff attorney in Oklahoma and in business law in Oregon.

Division VI handles 50% of all civil cases and 20% of all felony cases in Sebastian County Circuit Court. The winner of the race will replace outgoing judge James O. Cox.

Magness, Milligan and Watkins have responded through email to questions from the Times Record.

1. The Division VI judge adjudicates civil and felony cases. What qualifies you to adjudicate these cases?

Magness: Since graduating with honors from the University of Texas Law School 29 years ago, I have been in private practice working on many types of cases, civil and criminal. Division VI handles 50% of all civil cases filed in Sebastian County and 20% of the criminal cases. Because of my years of experience especially in complex civil cases, I am uniquely qualified for Division VI. In addition to experience, the most important attributes of a judge are discernment and commitment to the rule of law. As a judge, I will not make hasty decisions and I will listen to the arguments of all sides. And as a constitutional conservative, I am fiercely committed to the rule of law set out in our constitutions and legislation enacted by our legislators.

Milligan: As I have repeatedly stated throughout my campaign, Division VI is perhaps the most complex bench in all of Sebastian County. Since Division VI hears 50% of the civil jury docket and 20% of the felony criminal docket, it is the only division that currently has responsibility for both civil and criminal jury trials. My almost 28 years of private practice coupled with the federal law enforcement background serving as a special agent with the FBI makes me uniquely qualified for this bench. I am the only candidate with extensive jury trial experience in both criminal and various civil jury cases.

Watkins: My experience as a Sebastian County deputy public defender has allowed me to practice in criminal defense for the past 15 years. I have handled thousands of cases during my career and tried many of those cases before juries and judges. Prior to my employment with the public defender’s office, I gained invaluable experience through employment with a mid-sized construction law firm, as well as working with sole practitioners in the areas of personal injury, domestic relations, estate planning and business law. I also worked as an adjunct professor in the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith paralegal studies program. My years of experience in these various areas of the law more than qualifies me to adjudicate both civil and felony criminal cases in Division VI.

2. Do you see any needs or issues in Division VI? If so, how do you plan to address them?

Magness: If elected to Division VI, I intend to carry on the tradition and practice of excellence, integrity and courtesy of Judge James Cox. I believe that having good relationships with the other judges and court personnel is crucial. And I am committed to working with other elected officials in our county to effectively reduce the jail population while keeping public safety as a foremost goal. However, if elected, I believe it would be premature to suggest or initiate changes as a newly sitting judge.

Milligan: A significant issue exists due to the retirement of two Sebastian County Circuit Judges, as we are losing almost forty years of experience of hearing civil and criminal jury trial cases. The elected Division VI judge must be able to hit the ground running with very little learning curve to ensure a smooth transition in replacing the retiring experienced judge. Because of my unique qualifications and general practice jury trial background, and owning my own firm for the last twenty eight years, I will be able to hit the ground running to ensure a smooth transaction.

Watkins: With the addition of another Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge, if is imperative that all Judges work together to ensure that dockets are efficiently maintained. With the increasing number of cases being filed, I plan to be available to effectively address the needs of the Sebastian County judicial system so as to provide effective and efficient service in Division VI. This includes taking into account that law enforcement, members of the bar, litigants and defendants need to tend to their everyday responsibilities without idle time in the courtroom.

3. Other circuit judges have started initiatives in Sebastian County Circuit Court, including specialty courts. Do you plan to start any initiatives? If so, what are they?

Magness: (Candidate chose to answer questions 2 and 3 together; see previous question for response.)

Milligan: Currently there are speciality courts for drug cases and veterans. Attempts have been made to secure a mental health court, and I do intend to fully cooperate and, if need be, take the initiative for our state and county to secure a viable mental health court system.

Watkins: I have had both the opportunity and pleasure to serve as attorney for the Sebastian County Drug Court Program. I have firsthand knowledge of the program’s successes and shortcomings. Alternative programs and specialty courts are beneficial to the courts, clients and citizens of our community. I have been involved in talks about a mental health specialty court and know for certain that this type of program will continue to benefit the clients and community. A program like this will also allow law enforcement an opportunity to protect and serve citizens from dangerous criminals and allow mental health professionals to treat the people who need such services.

4. How do you handle accepting campaign contributions from donors whom you may eventually be adjudicating?

Magness: Arkansas law governs recusal of judges, and I will strictly abide by those rules and laws. If elected, I will recuse from any cases in which a party is represented by an attorney from my law firm, I will recuse from any cases in which former clients are parties for a reasonable time after I take office and (I) will follow the requirements of the recusal rules in making those determinations.

Milligan: I have control over my campaign finance committee, as I have ultimate responsibility for campaign contributions. I don't take money from any special interests that would have reason to make significant donations to my campaign. As long as a judicial candidate accepts contributions from individuals with no special interests in mind, there would be little need for special handling of their cases. Judges are elected to treat all equally, and there is a code of judicial ethics that clearly dictates when a judge must recuse from presiding over a case. There is no specific ethical requirement forcing recusal simply because an individual has made a donation to your campaign. It is important to handle campaign finances in a manner which would not force your recusal in cases before the court. It complicates the other circuit judges' responsibilities if you are forced to recuse due to taking special interests contributions.

Watkins: (I) handle it the same as having not received contributions. As a judge, I plan to maintain fairness and justice for all who enter the halls of the Sebastian County Courts Building. I haven’t been approached by campaign donors with ulterior motives because I have integrity. I am pleased that those donors did not insult my character. I will continue to treat all of my professional and personal interactions with dignity and respect.