A woman is suspected of robbing a man in a wheelchair at knifepoint.

The man around noon Tuesday told Fort Smith police the reported robber entered his house in the 700 block of North Albert Pike Avenue and first asked him for money. When he didn't give her any, she grabbed a steak knife from his kitchen and pierced his shirt with it, the report states.

After a struggle, the woman searched the house for money. When she found it, she left the residence, the report states.

Officer Raymond Stanley in the report said the man was barely able to stop the attack due to his condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479)709-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, where an anonymous tip can earn a caller up to $1,000.