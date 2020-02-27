A $50,000 cash only bond was set Wednesday for a Pine Bluff on drug and gun related allegations.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Mack Goodwin, 42, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tri-County Drug Task Force Agent Joseph O’Neal reported that he and other task force agents were conducting surveillance on Goodwin a his residence on West 16th Avenue and saw Goodwin driving a black Toyota back the vehicle up to a storage shed behind the house. Goodwin had done the same thing on two previous occasions when investigators made controlled buys of crack cocaine from Goodwin.

While conducting the surveillance, the investigators saw a silver Buick arrive and a male get out of the car and get into the vehicle with Goodwin.

When task force agents approached the vehicle, they reported seeing Goodwin apparently stuffing something in the seats or in his pants and when he was ordered out of the car, he walked as if he had a disability or something between his legs. Agents searched Goodwin and found a clear plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance in Goodwin’s crotch.

O’Neal reported that when Goodwin’s house was searched, agents found a set of digital scales, a plastic bag containing 67 multi-colored pills and a nine-millimeter handgun with one round in the chamber and 12 in the magazine.

Goodwin has had previous convictions dating back to 1996 and has gun and drug related charges pending.