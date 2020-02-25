My name is Judy Bowers, and I am running for state representative for district 22 in the special election on March 3. Early voting started Feb. 18.

I hold a BA in Psychology from the University of Minnesota and a BS in Nursing from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

I spent my career as a registered nurse at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. My husband and I bought land in Arkansas in 2006 and moved to Hot Springs Village in 2013 when I retired. I started a small quilt teaching business.

Now that I have retired, I have the opportunity to use my medical training and experience to serve my chosen community in an expanded role.

When I served as a representative in the Minnesota Nurses Association, I learned how to advocate for public health. I was able to lead our delegation in my legislator’s office. I can use these skills to help guide sensible legislation today.

There are many businessmen and lawyers in the Arkansas House, but few health-care professionals. My background will enable me to be a valuable resource in the legislature as it faces the health care challenges of today.

As a Libertarian, I support small government, low taxes, and less regulation. I believe in fiscal responsibility and social tolerance. I am not beholden to special interests or wealthy donors, and I am not afraid to take an independent position on legislation when necessary.

Polling places include Bank OZK, 24705 Highway 5, Lonsdale (near HSV East Gate) and Community Baptist Church, 3518 North Highway 7. I would be honored to have your vote in this special election.



