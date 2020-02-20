While attending the National Sheriff’s Conference in Washington D.C. last week, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods made a stop at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, a monument dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty.

Dedicated on Oct. 15, 1991, the memorial honors federal, state and local law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of the nation and its people.

While there, woods made pencil etchings of the engraved names of Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Those deputies were:

Deputy Leonard Sanford Wall

EOW: 1/31/2010

Investigator Kevin Laine Brosch

EOW: 7/24/1986

Deputy Lustachia Browder

EOW: 9/15/1957

Deputy Fortune Crowder

EOW: 10/5/1953