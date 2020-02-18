A fishing challenge for Hot Springs Village owners and guests will help celebrate the Village’s golden anniversary this year, the Property Owners’ Association lakes committee heard last Wednesday.

Other business included discussion of the architectural control committee’s plan to require permits for geothermal systems, and gate security.

Several dozen fish would be tagged and placed in Lake Balboa, and some other lakes. Lakes ecology and fisheries manager Brad Meredith plans to have several species, including bass, sunfish, crappie and possibly catfish.

Sponsors will fund cash prizes, and there would be a small registration fee. The event will be part of the recreation department’s 50th anniversary community challenge.

Also, plans continue for a public lakes seminar on April 23 at Coronado Convention Center. A seminar 2 years ago at Coronado Community Center attracted between 130-160 people.

In other business, most lakes are full.

Granada and Estrella were drawn down to allow owners to perform maintenance work, and are rising to allow hydraulic dredging this year.

ACC chair John Froning attended to discuss the plans to set geothermal standards for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. One key component is a plan to require coils to be at least 18 feet deep.

Froning said this will help ensure a geothermal system operates properly, even if a lake is drawn down 10 feet. His 10-year-old system at his Lake Cortez home works great, he said.

The key is to have coils deep enough to be in cool water year-round.

The goal is protecting owners – a system in shallow water will not perform properly. “It will help prevent bad installations that won’t work,” Meredith said.

The ACC continues to work on the draft proposal.

On unauthorized access to lakes, member Denis Gee believes progress is being made as a result of work by the compliance division and police department.

And recreation departmen liaison Don Langton said Police Chief Ricky Middleton recently addressed the topic with the Anglers’ Club, particularly for the annual Independence Day event.

One possibility is to issue wristbands after verification the participant is a POA member or guest. As well as security, the move could limit the number on the beach, for safety.

Former lakes committee chair Bill Goodman spoke about improving fisheries in the Village. More details will be in an upcoming article.



